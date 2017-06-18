BrandPost: The Top 5 Reasons You Need Enterprise-Grade Texting Now

Businesses want to be on the same page as their customers, yet there's a big disconnect in communications. While marketers and sales people use phone and email, their customers prefer texting. Here are five great reasons you should meet them on their own turf.

You'll Reach More Customers

Today, 64% of Americans own a smartphone and 15% of them rely on it exclusively or most of the time for Internet connection, according to a Pew Research Center study. Texting is the most widely used smartphone feature, used by 100% of people age 18 to 29, 98% of those 30 to 49, and 92% of those 50 and above. It is also used more frequently than any other feature.

